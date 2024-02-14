Harvard offers over 140 free online courses

Harvard University, the prestigious Ivy League university in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, is offering free online courses available for everyone who wants to upgrade their skill set.

On its official website, Harvard University features 142 online courses where you can enroll for free. This includes courses on AI, programming, history, computer sciences, social sciences, business, education, art and design, mathematics, humanities, among others.

These courses have different durations, ranging from one week to over 12 weeks, with varied time commitments, allowing self-paced learning.

Materials for each course will also be offered for free, which include videos and readings prepared by assigned instructors.

After completing a course, students can request a verified certificate of completion from the university. However, certificates come with a fee ranging from Php6,000 to Php17,000 (approx. AED390 to AED1,100).

You can check out the full online course catalog here.