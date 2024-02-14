GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Harvard offers over 140 free online courses

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera1 hour ago

Harvard University, the prestigious Ivy League university in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, is offering free online courses available for everyone who wants to upgrade their skill set.

On its official website, Harvard University features 142 online courses where you can enroll for free. This includes courses on AI, programming, history, computer sciences, social sciences, business, education, art and design, mathematics, humanities, among others.

These courses have different durations, ranging from one week to over 12 weeks, with varied time commitments, allowing self-paced learning.

Materials for each course will also be offered for free, which include videos and readings prepared by assigned instructors.

After completing a course, students can request a verified certificate of completion from the university. However, certificates come with a fee ranging from Php6,000 to Php17,000 (approx. AED390 to AED1,100).

You can check out the full online course catalog here.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera1 hour ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2024 02 14T154910.276

Miss Grace is Miss FAB: Winning customers’ hearts one jewellery at a time

4 mins ago
Cami Template 1 1

OFWs can now register as Overseas Voter for 2025 national elections

15 mins ago
Katie WEB 8

‘Two decades of love’: OFW couple share their love story from PH to Dubai

27 mins ago
Dans News Template 2

Last minute Valentine’s Day gifts for your special someone

58 mins ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button