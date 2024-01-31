GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE included in world’s top 5 best tax-free countries in 2024

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is among the world’s best tax-free countries for expats to make their second home.

According to a ranking published by expat insurance firm William Russel, Oman leads the pack, followed by Kuwait and Bahrain, with the UAE closely followed by Brunei Darussalam in fifth place.

Meanwhile, the Maldives, Qatar, Bahamas, Monaco, the Cayman Islands, Bermuda, and Vanuatu complete the list of the world’s top 12 tax-free countries.

The reports show that the monthly costs of the UAE are around USD 959 (AED 3,522), while the average monthly net salary is around USD 3,474 (AED 12, 756).

