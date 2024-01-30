MWO Bahrain, OWWA, PIN, conduct skills training for OFWs in Bahrain

Twenty five (25) Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) attended a training on meat processing spearheaded by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Migrant Workers Office Bahrain, in collaboration with Pinay Ikaw Na (PIN) on January 16, 2024, held at the Philippine Embassy Manama.

During the opening program facilitated by Juvilyn B. Gumabay, Owwa Administrative Staff, she stressed the need for participants to value the training provided to them. It was followed by a prayer from one of the attendees, Jenny Olarte.

In his inspirational message, Dr. Amelito S. Adel, Owwa Welfare Officer, pointed out that the initiative is a worthwhile undertaking that will present more opportunities enabling Filipino migrant workers to broaden their knowledge and enhance their confidence with the end goal of uplifting their living conditions.

On the other hand, Dinah Sta. Ana, PIN president urged the migrant workers who took part in the training, “Make this as your livelihood opportunity that would eventually start your own small businesses and gain your own sources of income after overseas work.”

The training proper started with a series of lectures coupled with an actual demonstration handled by Jeffrey Kerr Fredeluces and Jake V. Subianga.

In his discussion, Jeffrey Kerr explained that the course aims to equip the participants with the necessary skills in processing meat tocino, longganisa, and tapa. The trainer also explained that sanitation must be observed to avoid transmission of contaminants to the products.

Aside from wearing the proper outfit, the participants learned the organization of utensils and other materials for easy access and proper handling of mixtures during processing.

Jacqueline Natinga, a 40-year-old officer of the Philippine Bahrain Caregivers Society (PBCS) explained, “This program is perfect for me for starting out, to gain fundamental skills from cutting meat, preparation of ingredients’ measurements and performing basic processing functions.” She also added that it requires accurate measurements to ensure quality of processed meat storage and duration.

Meanwhile, Marijoy de Vera, 48 years old, who has been working in Bahrain for 17 years, was diligently taking notes during the lectures. ‘’The discussions have been very informative, I came here today to gain more knowledge in preparation for my exit plan in going back to the Philippines to be with my family to start an income generating project out of processing and selling tocino, longganisa, and tapa as an initial venture.’’

In her closing remarks, Migrant Workers Office (MWO) Officer In Charge V. Cabadonga extended her gratitude to Pinay Ikaw Na for partnering with them in this undertaking. “The program will boost self-esteem of the OFWs while equipping them with the right knowledge ultimately guiding them to the future that they aspire to,” she said.

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO), formerly known as the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO), has been helping Filipinos abroad in protecting and promoting their rights. It serves as the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) office overseas operating in implementing Philippine labor policies and programs.

Pinay Ikaw Na and OWWA has been working hand in hand in providing training for overseas workers.

Certificates were given to the participants acknowledging their engagement and completion of the training.