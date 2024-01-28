GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

NASA discovers planet drenched in molten lava seas

Camille Quirino

Courtesy: NASA JPL Apps

Scientists from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have discovered a world the same size as Earth and a star almost identical to our sun. 

Although there are similarities in the size and the star, it is 10 times younger and becomes hotter than hotter, half-soaked in molten lava seas.

Astronomers, who named the new planet HD 63433 d, said that it was much closer to its star than Earth is to the sun, making its year only four days long.

Another interesting feature of the planet is that one side always faces its star. Astronomers believe that its side facing the star is subjected to about 2,300 degrees Fahrenheit. Meanwhile, the backside that never receives light from the star is a mystery.

HD 63433 d, which was discovered using NASA’s TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite) probe, is about 400 million years old, which is much younger than Earth at 4.5 billion years old.

