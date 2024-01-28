GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

3 UAE cities make it to the world’s top 6 safest cities in 2024

The internet database Numbeo states that the world’s safest cities for 2024 include three cities from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Abu Dhabi is top on the list out of 329 cities with a safety rating of 86.8. This makes it the world’s safest city for the eighth consecutive year.

Meanwhile, cities Ajman, Dubai, and Ras al-Khaimah make it to the top six safest cities in the world.

Ajman and Dubai both have a safety rating of 83.5 while Ras al-Khaimah’s safety rating is 83.2.

In contrast, Caracas City of Venezuela received the lowest score, with a safety rating of 17.8.

According to Numbeo, “a city is considered very safe if it has a high safety index.”

