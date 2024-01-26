GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Saudi Arabia to open first alcohol store in 70 years

After over 70 years, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has decided to lift its alcohol ban and open its first alcohol store in its capital, Riyadh.

According to reports, the new store will exclusively serve non-Muslim diplomats, a move aligned with the goals of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to make the country a more popular international destination for tourism and business.

To avail of beverages, non-Muslim diplomats will undergo a registration process through a mobile app and acquire a clearance code from the foreign ministry, while taking into consideration monthly quotas with their purchases.

Reuters reported that the new store is located in the diplomatic quarter of the capital city of Riyadh. Although this is a residential area for embassies and diplomats, the store will be “strictly restricted” to non-Muslims.

In the 1950s, Saudi Arabia, a strictly conservative country, imposed alcohol bans. As drinking alcohol is forbidden in Islam, consuming it within the country can result in punishment such as hundreds of lashes, fines, imprisonment, and deportation. However, as part of the reforms, the practice of whipping has been substituted with jail sentences.

Authorities have yet to confirm if the store will be opened to other expatriates, as millions of them live and work in the country, including Muslim and non-Muslim workers from Asia and Egypt.

According to reports, the new alcohol store is expected to open in the coming weeks.

