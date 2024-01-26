Digital detox: Yogurt company offers $10,000 to people who can give up their smartphones for 30 days

Let’s admit it, almost everyone today cannot live without their smartphones. For most people, this is the first thing they see when they wake up and the last thing they use before going to bed.

While smartphones have greatly helped us with everyday tasks like setting alarms, staying connected to our loved ones, and making our transactions conveniently, using them non-stop can be harmful. That is why Siggi’s Dairy, an Icelandic-style yogurt company in the US, is offering $10,000 (approximately AED37,000) to people who can stay off their phones for a month.

In their announcement, the company said that they are introducing a new kind of “Dry January” this year. Instead of encouraging people to abstain from alcohol for a month, they are challenging everyone to ditch their smartphones.

“We believe in the power of living a simpler life with fewer distractions. One of the biggest distractions in our lives today is our phone. In fact, the average person spends 5.4 hours on their phones each day!” Siggi’s Dairy wrote in a statement.

To join the contest, participants will be asked to fill out a form with their personal details and submit a 100 to 500-word essay explaining why they need a digital detox in their lives and how it will positively impact them.

Ten winners will be selected to participate in the no-smartphone challenge, and will receive the following prizes:

$10,000

Smartphone lockbox

Good ol’ fashioned flip phone

1 Month pre-paid sim card

3 Months’ worth of siggi’s yogurt

The digital detox challenge has officially started on January 17, 2024 and will run until January 31. Participants must be 18 years old or older.