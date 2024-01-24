GlobalLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Filipino soldier killed in Israel-Gaza war

Courtesy: Anadolu Agency

A Filipino soldier who is a member of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) was killed during the ongoing war between Israel and the militant group Hamas.

The Israel Embassy in the Philippines announced the death of the Filipino soldier.

The Embassy identified the soldier as Sergeant First Class (Reserves) Cydrick Garin. He was one of the 21 IDF soldiers killed in an explosion in Gaza by Hamas on Monday, January 22.

The Embassy added that Garin’s parents are both Filipinos. His mother is in Tel Aviv while his father is in General Santos City.

“The Embassy of Israel in the Philippines is currently facilitating the travel of Sgt. Garin’s father is in Israel,” the Embassy said in a statement.

“Israel shares the profound grief of Sgt. Garin’s family and the Filipino community,” the Embassy added.

The Israeli government also expressed its support to the loved ones left behind by Garin.

Israel vows to continue fighting in Gaza until “absolute victory”.

