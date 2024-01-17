Couple steals over P17-million from gym-goers for lavish Dubai, Paris trips

A criminal duo, Ashley Singh, 39, and Sophie Bruyea, 20, behind a year-long spree stealing bank cards from gym lockers, has been sentenced for splurging £250,000 (approximately P17,670,472.50; AED 1,159,638.68) on high-end trips to Dubai, Paris, and designer indulgences.

Singh and Bruyea targeted 18 victims in gyms across London and the south-east, swiping cards and SIMs from unsuspecting fitness enthusiasts. Exploiting the stolen SIM cards, they orchestrated password resets to drain accounts. The impact on victims, predominantly professionals, left them feeling vulnerable around strangers.

Caught at Gatwick Airport with £1,700 (approximately P120,131.33)worth of designer loot from Paris, the couple faced justice at Croydon Crown Court. Singh received a three-year jail term, while Bruyea got a 20-month sentence, suspended for two years, alongside a rehab program and 120 hours of unpaid work.’

The duo’s flaunting of ill-gotten gains on social media included snapshots from Dubai’s Aura Skypool, outdoor steak dinners, and a beach rendezvous in Croatia.

Luxury items featured in their posts, from Louis Vuitton sliders to pricey accessories, reflecting a lifestyle financed by stolen funds.