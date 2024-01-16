Marcos thanks Taiwan for hosting 200K OFWs, reaffirms One-China policy

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reiterated on Monday that the Philippines is still committed to the One-China policy after President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. congratulated President-elect Lai Ching-te for hosting nearly 200K overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Taiwan.

Marcos posted on X (formerly Twitter) Monday night, saying: “I congratulate President-elect Lai Ching-te on his election as Taiwan’s next President.”

On behalf of the Filipino people, I congratulate President-elect Lai Ching-te on his election as Taiwan’s next President. We look forward to close collaboration, strengthening mutual interests, fostering peace, and ensuring prosperity for our peoples in the years ahead. — Bongbong Marcos (@bongbongmarcos) January 15, 2024

“We look forward to close collaboration, strengthening mutual interests, fostering peace, and ensuring prosperity for our peoples in the years ahead,” he added.

The DFA said in a statement: “The Philippines and Taiwan share mutual interests which include the welfare of nearly 200,000 OFWs in Taiwan.”

“The message of President Marcos congratulating the new president was his way of thanking them for hosting our OFWs and holding a successful democratic process. Nevertheless, the Philippines reaffirms its One China Policy,” it added.

The One-China policy states that the People’s Republic of China is the sole Chinese government.