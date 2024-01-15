Kuwait offers over 1K job openings for aspiring workers

The Kuwait Municipality announced a total of 1,090 jobs waiting to be filled by citizens and expats.

According to an article by the Kuwaiti newspaper Al Jarida, the initiative is a part of the annual budget report amounting to an estimated KD 190 million (over AED 2.2 billion).

The project is Kuwait’s plan to further bolster employment opportunities, effective from April 2024.

According to the report, Kuwait is offering 36 positions within the funeral department explicitly for expats. These jobs involve the ritual washing of the deceased. There are also 25 driver positions for funeral vans.

Aside from these, the country is looking for accountants, architects, and electrical and mechanical engineers, though it is not clear if these jobs are accessible to foreign applicants.

On the other hand, the report states that the administrative roles are explicitly reserved for Kuwaiti nationals.

In a recent census, expats make up around 3.2 million of Kuwait’s 4.6 million population.

Kuwait has increased its annual budget for wages by KD 9 million (over AED 107 million) compared to the existing budget, which shows the municipality’s commitment to investing in its workforce.