From Twitter to X: App’s value plummets post-Elon Musk acquisition

The platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is now worth $31.5 billion (71%) less than when billionaire Elon Musk bought it in late 2022.

According to the investment group Fidelity, their valuation of the app makes it the second time it dropped in value in 2023.

In October 2022, Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion, with Fidelity playing a pivotal role by helping the businessman to successfully take control of the app. The app is now valued at $12.5 billion this year.

Before Musk’s acquisition and rebranding of the company, he faced challenges in his relationship with advertisers who expressed intentions of withdrawing from the platform.

However, several advertisers share that the reason for them leaving X is not because of Musk’s outbursts but because it was simply “not working.”

“Nine weeks ago, we stopped investing in Twitter. Only because it wasn’t giving us good CAC, customer acquisition cost numbers, and ROAS, return on advertising spend. So those numbers were the worst of all the platforms,” Shark Tank investor and serial entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary told CNN.

Walmart shared the same sentiments, telling Reuters that they have “found other platforms to better reach our customers.”