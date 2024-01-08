UAE partners with NASA for first-ever space station orbiting the moon

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced its partnership with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in creating a module on NASA’s Lunar Gateway Station.

This collaboration event, which was held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, was made in the presence of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The country’s contribution to developing the Crew and Science Airlock module on the Lunar Gateway Station will help advance its global presence in space science and technology.

The UAE, alongside other countries, such as the USA, Japan, Canada, and the European Union, will also send the first Emirati astronaut into lunar orbit as part of the project.

During the event, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “The UAE’s participation in this international project reflects our commitment to promoting partnerships with the world that contribute to the advancement of knowledge and progress for humanity.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum further noted, “A significant mission awaits us in this project that represents a groundbreaking initiative for humanity’s return to the Moon, landing on its surface and establishing it as a base for future missions toward Mars.”

This is one of the UAE’s most important global achievements of the 21st century, representing the nation’s historic achievement in the space sector.