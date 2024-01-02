Plane catches fire after colliding with smaller aircraft at Tokyo airport

A Japan Airlines plane caught fire after colliding with a smaller Coast Guard aircraft on the runway of Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Tuesday evening.

According to Reuters, all 367 passengers and 12 crew were successfully evacuated from the blazing plane. However, five crew aboard the Coast Guard aircraft are still missing, while the captain managed to escape.

Reports indicate that the incident involved Japan Airlines Flight 516, which departed from New Chitose airport at 16:00 local time (07:00 GMT) and was scheduled to land at Haneda at 17:40.

TV footage and images quickly circulated on social media, revealing flames and smoke coming from different parts of the aircraft.

According to the Coast Guard, the collision involved one of its planes headed to Niigata airport on Japan’s west coast to provide assistance to those affected by the deadly earthquake that jolted the country on New Year’s Day.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has directed relevant agencies to coordinate in evaluating the damage immediately and updating the public on the development of the situation.

Meanwhile, all runways at the Haneda airport have been temporarily closed due to the incident.