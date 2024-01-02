GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

35 Filipinos evacuated due to Japan earthquake, no casualties so far

Courtesy: AP

Philippine Ambassador to Japan Mylene Garcia-Albano said that 35 Filipinos have been evacuated following the powerful magnitude 7.6 earthquake that hit central Japan on New Year’s Day.

Albano said that the Filipinos evacuated were residents of Ishikawa Prefecture, which is the worst-affected area of the earthquake.

“Kagabi, nag-report po sa amin na merong 35 Filipinos na nag-evacute daw po sa city hall kasi after po ng tsunami warnings na na-issue kahapon,” Albano said in an interview.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) added that so far, no Filipino casualties have been recorded.

“The Filipino community has been contacted and no reports of any casualty at this time,” DFA Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega said.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA is also assessing the situation.

“OWWA welfare officers are also monitoring. Ishikawa prefecture and coastal areas of Toyama, Fukui, and Hyogo were all given tsunami warnings. All precautionary steps for safety are all being taken,” OWWA chief Arnell Ignacio said.

