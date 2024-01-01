GlobalLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Pacquiao to fight Mayweather in 2024

Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao made an announcement that he and American rival Floyd Mayweather Jr. will have a rematch this year.

In a video posted by Rizin on their X account on December 31, Rizin chief executive Nobuyuki Sakakibara asked Pacquiao: “Can you please fight Floyd Mayweather next year?”

“I’m ready,” replied Pacquiao. This drew an energetic cheer from the crowd.

“Thank you so much for inviting me here again,” Pacquiao continued. “I’m sorry for the last time that we promised we were going to fight this year, but like Sakakibara explained, this year I will see you here in Japan again with a big fight against…”

The former Philippine senator paused for a bit and looked at Sakakibara before the president of Rizin stepped in to say: “Floyd Mayweather.”

“Floyd Mayweather, yeah,” Pacquiao said. “I thought you didn’t want me to say that. But I’m excited for that. Thank you for always supporting Rizin, and thank you Sakakibara-san.”

They have yet to announce further details.

The Pacquaio vs Mayweather match in 2015 was the highest-grossing boxing fight of all time. Mayweather won the match by unanimous decision before Pacquiao claimed he fought with an undisclosed injured shoulder.

