BREAKING: Magnitude 7.5 quake struck Japan, major tsunami warning issued

A powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit Japan on New Year’s Day triggering a major tsunami warning off the coast of Japan Sea according to the United States Geological Survey and the Japan Meteorological Agency.

“All residents must evacuate immediately to higher ground,” national broadcaster NHK said after the quake hit the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture.

A tsunami of about three meters high is expected. Tsunami waves also hit several coastal areas in Japan with waves as high as one meter.

The NHK also urges residents living near the coast to leave and evacuate to higher ground.

A major tsunami alert was issued to the Noto region with expected tsunami waves as high as five meters.

Nuclear plant operator Tepco was checking whether there had been any impact of the earthquake on its facilities in the region and NHK said that no reported irregularities so far.