GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

BREAKING: Magnitude 7.5 quake struck Japan, major tsunami warning issued

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

A powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit Japan on New Year’s Day triggering a major tsunami warning off the coast of Japan Sea according to the United States Geological Survey and the Japan Meteorological Agency.

“All residents must evacuate immediately to higher ground,” national broadcaster NHK said after the quake hit the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture.

A tsunami of about three meters high is expected. Tsunami waves also hit several coastal areas in Japan with waves as high as one meter.

The NHK also urges residents living near the coast to leave and evacuate to higher ground.

A major tsunami alert was issued to the Noto region with expected tsunami waves as high as five meters.

Nuclear plant operator Tepco was checking whether there had been any impact of the earthquake on its facilities in the region and NHK said that no reported irregularities so far.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Manny Pacquiao

Pacquiao to fight Mayweather in 2024

39 mins ago
iStock 1447983038

UAE: Petrol prices to drop in 2024

3 hours ago
earthquake istock

2023 in review: Unforgettable calamities that shook the globe

4 hours ago
iStock 1315402750

DMW activates hotline for Japan OFWs affected by earthquake

5 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button