Marcos urges ASEAN to come up with a 10-year roadmap to ensure food security

President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. urged the ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation Summit to ensure food security in the region by creating a 10-year roadmap on new technologies and climate-resilient plans.

The President encourages new agricultural technologies and climate-resilient, inclusive, sustainable, and people-centered ASEAN-Japan Strategic Economic Cooperation Roadmap beyond 2025 for the next ten years. He also encourages ASEAN Member States and Japan to tackle novel joint ventures to promote renewable energy, enhance environmental sustainability, and reduce carbon emissions.

Marcos said that he made the call as he sees Japan as a huge influence in Southeast Asia’s economic development as well as in handling climate change and the region’s adoption of new technologies.

“I am confident that this partnership will continue to grow and expand with the AJCEP Agreement [ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement] and RCEP [Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement] in place,” the President stated during the ASEAN-Japan Commemorative Summit Session Two in Tokyo.

“Furthermore, with the recent addition of the “ASEAN-Japan Economic Co-Creation Vision” that recommends the future direction of ASEAN-Japan cooperation, we anticipate an even more vigorous economic relation,” he added.

Marcos also welcomes new cooperation initiatives with Japan, such as digitalization, diversification, and risk management, to improve the development of robust supply chain strategies against future disruptions and shocks in ASEAN.

“As the world becomes more interconnected, ASEAN must develop its physical connectivity and digital infrastructure as foundations for sustainable and inclusive economic growth, economic integration, competitiveness, and resilience,” he said.

“We would appreciate, in this regard, the continued exchange of technological know-how and best practices between ASEAN member states and Japan and investment in human capital and upskilling through various scholarship programs for ASEAN member states,” he added.

As of now, Japan is ASEAN’s fourth-largest trading partner and the fourth-biggest source of Foreign Direct Investments.