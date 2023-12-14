Japan appreciates PH for its peaceful settlement of disputes in SCS

The Japanese government expressed its appreciation for the Philippines as the latter showed its unwavering commitment to being peacemakers despite harassment from the Chinese Coast Guard in the West Philippine Sea.

The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated yesterday, December 13th: “[J]apan highly appreciates the Government of the Philippines for having consistently complied with the Arbitral Tribunal’s award as to the disputes between the Republic of the Philippines and the People’s Republic of China regarding the South China Sea and shown its commitment to the peaceful settlement of disputes in the South China Sea.”

This statement was released as Japan raised “serious concerns” regarding the increase in tensions in the South China Sea. The country declared its continuous support for Manila’s long-standing objections to the “unlawful maritime claims, militarization, coercive activities and threat or use of force in the South China Sea.”

“Japan has consistently advocated upholding the rule of law at sea and re-emphasizes the importance of efforts toward a peaceful resolution of disputes based on international law,” it said.

Moreover, the country said that it will work together with the international community, including the United States and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to “protect free, open, and peaceful seas.”

