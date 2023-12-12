WGEO Chairman: 86 countries join the Global Alliance on Green Economy

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), stated that 86 countries have joined the Global Alliance on Green Economy (GAGE).

Al Tayer made the announcement as he gave his speech on Monday, December 11th, at Al Waha Theatre in the Blue Zone at COP28.

Many representatives of WGEO member states attended the said event, as well as public and private organizations, UN agencies, financial institutions, non-governmental organizations, and civil society.

“At the World Green Economy Organization, we proudly announce that 86 countries have joined ‘The Global Alliance on Green Economy’ which aims to mobilise the efforts of participating countries to achieve the green economy goals, our highest priority. This global partnership will contribute to achieving sustainable development,” he said.

Al Tayer, also the Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on organizing COP28, the most successful global environmental conference.

He also mentioned special thanks to His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President, and the UNFCCC Secretariat for helping raise global awareness of climate change.