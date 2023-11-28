GlobalLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Man with no car, no furniture gifts a whopping $3.8 million to his town when he passed away

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago

Photo courtesy of Associated Press

A guy who took care of a trailer park in Hinsdale, New Hampshire surprised his town after leaving a whopping $3.8 million to his town when he passed away. Geoffrey Holt, who died at the age of 82 last June turned out to be a quiet millionaire groundskeeper.

Geoffrey lived a super simple life. No car, just a lawn mower to get around. No fancy stuff like a TV or computer. But, it turns out, he had millions stashed away. His neighbors were shocked to find out that the guy who did odd jobs for everyone was secretly rich.

When Geoffrey kicked the bucket, he left all his money – every penny of it – to his 4,200 neighbors. His only wish? Spend it on things like health, education, culture, and fun for the community.

Screenshot 2023 11 28 at 11.46.26 AM
Hinsdale, New Hampshire

In an interview with Associated Press, his best friend Edwin “Smokey” Smith said Geoffrey didn’t want much, even though he could afford it. Before he died, Geoffrey told Smokey that he didn’t know what to do with all his cash. So, Smokey suggested doing something good for the town.

The town chairman, Steve Diorio, couldn’t believe it. He said, “No one had any idea he was that successful.” Even though Geoffrey didn’t have a big family, he left a massive gift that surprised everyone.

Geoffrey’s sister, Alison Holt, didn’t know about the money either. She said their dad taught them to save and invest. Now, the town plans to use the money wisely, just like Geoffrey did. They want to make sure his generous gift leaves a lasting mark on the place he called home.

