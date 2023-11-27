Two Filipino seafarers ‘safe’ after armed men seized their chemical tanker near Yemen

The Department of Migrant Workers said that two Filipino crew members were among the 22 seafarers aboard the chemical tanker M/V Central Park off the coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden.

“At least 2 Filipino seafarers on board a hijacking incident in the Gulf of Aden are now safe and accounted for,” the DMW said in a statement.

The DMW said that based on reports the U.S. Naval Forces thwarted the hijacking attempt and rendered both the ship and crew safe and free.

The DMW added that it has checked its records and coordinated with the licensed manning agency (LMA). The DMW said that there are at least two Filipino seafarers listed in the ship’s crew.

The agency also reached out to the vessel’s manning and shipping agencies to provide the department with a full report of the incident.

“The DMW has also started reaching out to family and relatives of the crew’s Filipino seafarers,” it added.

The Department has reached out to the DFA and partners in the international maritime and shipping industry to ensure the safety of Filipino seafarers in the region.

“The DMW had already raised the possibility of declaring certain areas in the Red Sea as high-risk zones for Filipino seafarers, and had coordinated with employers and seafarers’ groups in the maritime sector,” it added.