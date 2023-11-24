Israel, Hamas start 4-day truce

Israel and militant group Hamas started the four-day truce in their war in Gaza on November 24 with the Palestinian militants expected to release hostages.

The truce started at 7AM marking the first truce in the Israel-Hamas war.

A number of Palestinians are also expected to be released in Israeli jails as part of the truce agreement.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that they remain hopeful that the two Filipinos believed to be among hostages of militant group Hamas will be released soon.

Speaking to GMA News, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega said that they are following the positive development on the hostages since both Israel and Hamas agreed for a humanitarian truce.

De Vega said that the two Filipinos possibly held hostage is a woman who has dual citizenship and the other is a man who was seen by his wife taken by Hamas members in a video.

“Alam ng Israel na inaasahan natin na as soon as possible, makasama na ang Filipino citizens sa unang mare-release. Pero ang priority nila ang mga Israeli na bata at saka mga nanay nila,” De Vega said.

De Vega said that the humanitarian truce is a good sign.

“Tignan natin. Sana, asahan natin, na tuloy tuloy na po,” he added.