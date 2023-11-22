DFA hopeful that 2 Filipinos held hostage by Hamas will be freed soon

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that they remain hopeful that the two Filipinos believed to be among the hostages of the militant group Hamas will be released soon.

Speaking to GMA News, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega said that they are following the positive development on the hostages since both Israel and Hamas agreed to a humanitarian truce.

De Vega said that the two Filipinos possibly held hostage is a woman who has dual citizenship and the other is a man who was seen by his wife taken by Hamas members in a video.

“Alam ng Israel na inaasahan natin na as soon as possible, makasama na ang Filipino citizens sa unang mare-release. Pero ang priority nila ang mga Israeli na bata at saka mga nanay nila,” De Vega said.

De Vega said that the humanitarian truce is a good sign.

“Malalaman natin before the end of the day today, Philippine time, kung tuloy ang deal. It will happen within the next few days na a few hostages per day [ang mare-release]. Tignan natin. Sana, asahan natin, na tuloy tuloy na po,” he added.