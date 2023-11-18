Marcos, Xi agree to resolve South China Sea dispute peacefully

President Bongbong Marcos and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a pull-aside meeting during the APEC summit in San Francisco on Saturday.

In a statement, both Marcos and Xi agreed that the West Philippine Sea dispute should not define the overall relations of the two countries.

“We were in agreement that the problems that we have in South China Sea with China should not be the defining element of our relationship,” Marcos said.

Marcos said he was the one who requested for a meeting.

“We try to come up with the mechanisms to lower the tensions in the South China Sea and that’s essentially the message of what we spoke of to each other,” Marcos added.

Marcos said he also raised the plight of Filipino fishermen.

“Of course, as ever, whenever this issue comes up, I always bring up the plight of the fishermen. And we go back to the situation where both Chinese and Filipino fishermen were fishing together in these waters,” said Marcos.

The President said that amid the tensions, the two countries should continue to talk.

“We have to continue to communicate. We have to continue to be candid with one another and to be sincere in our desire to keep the peace. And I think that sincerity exists for both all parties involved. I do not think anybody wants to go to war,” Marcos said.