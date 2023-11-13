GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Lion escapes circus, wanders around Italian seaside town

Courtesy: Citizens Of The World/X

Residents of an Italian seaside town were alarmed on Saturday as a lion escaped and wandered the streets for several hours before being sedated and captured by authorities.

Videos of the lion roaming the town circulated the Internet, reportedly taken by locals, showing the lion walking through dark and deserted streets.

According to AFP, Alessandro Grando, mayor of Ladispoli, a town in Rome, had warned residents to stay at home while the police and circus staff worked to catch the animal.

More than five hours after the warning, Grando announced on Facebook that the lion had been “sedated and captured.”

“Now he will be taken in hand by the circus staff,” Grando wrote. He thanked emergency services and volunteers who helped during “these hours of great concern.”

“I hope that this episode can stir some consciences, and that we can finally put an end to the exploitation of animals in circuses,” he added.

Grando, anticipating residents’ complaints, clarified that he had not authorized a circus with lions in the town. However, he said that he lacked the authority to block it.

