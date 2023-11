DMW: Filipinos affected by the Russian missile strike to return home

The Department of Migrant Workers said that all Filipinos who were onboard the ship that was hit by a Russian missile will be repatriated.

DMW officer-in-charge Hans Leo Cacdac said that the civilian vessel hit by the missile was composed of an all-Filipino crew.

“Isinasaayos ‘yung kanilang pagpapauwi sa ngayon dahil nga lahat sila may pinagdaanan na sitwasyon, na event na hindi pangkaraniwan. ‘Yan ang pag-uusap namin sa manning agency ngayon at hopefully in due time, makakauwi sila,” Cacdac said in a GMA News interview.

“Mainam na pauwiin muna sila at mahagkan nila ang kanilang mga pamilya, makapiling nila ang kanilang pamilya gawa nu’ng pinagdaanan nila. ‘Yan ay sinasagawa na rin ngayon,” he added.

Three Filipinos were hurt during the incident. An engine trainee had a fracture on his left hand, while the two others—the ship’s captain and third mate—suffered minor injuries.