GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Pope Francis to inaugurate Faith Pavilion in Expo City during COP28 visit

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera4 hours ago

Courtesy: Vatican Media

Pope Francis will lead the inauguration of the “Faith Pavilion” in Expo City Dubai, UAE on December 3 during his highly anticipated visit for the COP28 climate conference.

According to a statement released by the Holy See Press Office, the Holy Father will deliver words of greeting on this occasion.

The Faith Pavilion will serve as a hub for faith-based efforts to enhance climate action. It also aims to promote message of peace to the world.

The inauguration will be hosted by the Muslim Council of Elders (MCE) in collaboration with the COP28 Presidency, the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP), the Holy See, and a coalition of faith partners.

This marks the first time in the history of UN’s climate change conference that a faith pavilion will be set up at the UAE’s COP28.

Ahead of the inauguration, the Pope will arrive in the country on December 1, where a welcome ceremony awaits him. On December 2, he is scheduled to deliver his speech to the summit participants in the morning and engage in private bilateral meetings in the afternoon.

After the inauguration, a farewell ceremony is scheduled for Pope Francis. He will then prepare to leave the country and depart to Rome.

Also read:

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera4 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 11 11T112642.306

RTA announces Sheikh Zayed Road closure for cycling event

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 11T105102.646

Dubai Police warns drivers against making illegal turns from non-designated areas

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 11T101005.581

Clark International Airport among ‘World’s Most Beautiful Airports’ — Prix Versailles

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 10T221807.915

Mark your calendars: UAE holidays are fast approaching!

15 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button