Pope Francis to inaugurate Faith Pavilion in Expo City during COP28 visit

Pope Francis will lead the inauguration of the “Faith Pavilion” in Expo City Dubai, UAE on December 3 during his highly anticipated visit for the COP28 climate conference.

According to a statement released by the Holy See Press Office, the Holy Father will deliver words of greeting on this occasion.

The Faith Pavilion will serve as a hub for faith-based efforts to enhance climate action. It also aims to promote message of peace to the world.

The inauguration will be hosted by the Muslim Council of Elders (MCE) in collaboration with the COP28 Presidency, the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP), the Holy See, and a coalition of faith partners.

This marks the first time in the history of UN’s climate change conference that a faith pavilion will be set up at the UAE’s COP28.

Ahead of the inauguration, the Pope will arrive in the country on December 1, where a welcome ceremony awaits him. On December 2, he is scheduled to deliver his speech to the summit participants in the morning and engage in private bilateral meetings in the afternoon.

After the inauguration, a farewell ceremony is scheduled for Pope Francis. He will then prepare to leave the country and depart to Rome.

Also read: