Pope Francis to deliver speech at COP28 Summit in Dubai

Pope Francis is scheduled to deliver a speech at the COP28 Summit taking place in Dubai starting on November 30, the Holy See Press Office announced on Thursday.

According to the official program from the press office, the pope will depart from Rome/Fiumicino International Airport at 11:30 AM on December 1, Friday, bound for Dubai. He is expected to land at Dubai’s World Central International Airport around 8:25 PM, where a welcome ceremony awaits him.

On the following day, December 2, the Holy Father is scheduled to arrive at Expo City, the venue for the climate conference. He will deliver his speech at 10 AM before the participants of the highly anticipated summit.

From 10:30 AM until the afternoon, he will take part in a series of private bilateral meetings. This marks the first time a Pope will attend a COP meeting in person since the process began in 1995.