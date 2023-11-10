GlobalLatest NewsNewsTechnologyTFT News

Instagram to soon allow users to disable read receipts for DMs

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera4 hours ago

Are you someone who leaves people on read? Soon, you will have the option to turn off read receipts on Direct Messages (DMs) on Instagram.

This new update was announced by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, the company that owns Instagram, and Adam Mosseri, head of the social media platform.

“If you’re someone who leaves people on read: your day has come. We’re testing the ability to turn off read receipts on Instagram DMs,” Zuckerberg teased on his broadcast channel.

“You asked, we listened. We heard your feedback and have started testing a new feature that lets you turn read receipts off in your DMs. Soon, people will be able to choose when to let others see when they’ve read their messages,” Mosseri also revealed on his broadcast channel, attaching a screenshot that shows what the new feature will look like.

To toggle read receipts on or off, users will have to go to Privacy and Safety settings under the “Who can see your activity” category.

WhatsApp, also owned by Meta, launched the feature back in 2014.

Zuckerberg and Mosseri did not disclose further details regarding the date when the feature will be available to users.

