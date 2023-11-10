GlobalLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Bongbong Marcos says 56 Filipinos left Gaza through Rafah border

President Bongbong Marcos has announced that 56 more Filipinos crossed the Rafah border in Egypt to leave Gaza.

“Happy to hear the news that 56 more Filipinos have left Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, joining the 42 who had previously crossed. This brings the total to 98 out of the 137 originally in Gaza, now en route to Cairo,” Marcos said in a tweet.

“The safe journey of our nationals is of utmost importance, and we look forward to welcoming them home,” Marcos added.

The first batch of Filipinos crossed the border on Wednesday with the majority of them going back to the Philippines on Friday.

Palestinian spouses have also been allowed to cross the border subject to the screenings of Israeli and Egyptian officials.

