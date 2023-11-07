Four men charged in connection with stealing a golden toilet

Charges have been brought against four individuals in relation to the audacious theft of an 18-carat gold toilet from Blenheim Palace in 2019. The lavatory, valued at £5 million (approximately P345,555,050), was stolen from the historic Oxfordshire estate just before 5:00 AM BST on September 14th.

Michael Jones, 38, hailing from Oxford, and James Sheen, 39, are facing burglary charges, while Fred Doe, 35, of Ascot, and Bora Guccuk, 39, of London, stand accused of conspiring to transfer criminal property. The four individuals are scheduled to make their appearance before Oxford magistrates on November 28th.

In a more elaborate twist, Mr. Sheen, originally from Wellingborough in Northamptonshire, is additionally charged with transferring criminal property and conspiracy to commit the same.

The gold toilet, intriguingly named ‘America,’ was a featured piece in an exhibition by Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan and had an estimated value of $6 million (£4.8 million). This unique installation was available for public use, albeit with a strict three-minute time limit to prevent long queues, but had been on display for only two days when it was stolen.

As a result of the theft, which occurred while the toilet was still plumbed in, the stately home experienced substantial flooding and damage.

Blenheim Palace, an 18th Century marvel located in Woodstock, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and holds historical significance as the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill.