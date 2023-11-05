DFA: 46 Filipinos want to leave Gaza so far

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that 46 Filipinos are interested to leave Gaza through the Rafah border so far.

DFA Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega said that 115 Filipino nationals originally wanted to leave the border but became no longer interested when their Palestinian relatives will not be allowed to leave the border.

“So far, hindi pa marami ang gustong tumawid. Dati marami. Ngayon kaunti na lang, mga 46 lang ang gustong tumawid,” De Vega said in a GMA News interview.

The DFA official said that 136 Filipinos were permitted by the Israeli government to leave the Rafah border to proceed to Egypt.

De Vega said that another batch of Filipinos will leave the border on Sunday or Monday.

“Dadami na ‘yan kapag nakalusot na ang unang groups — dalawang batch — ngayon 20, maaaring bukas 26. After that, merong madagdagan ‘yan kasi matatauhan sila dahil mahirap ang buhay sa Gaza, kulang pa ng food and water supply,” he said.