PH ‘assumes’ 2 missing Filipinos in Israel were taken hostage by Hamas

The Philippine government assumes that the two missing Filipinos in Israel have been taken hostage by militant group Hamas.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said that they are all exerting all diplomatic efforts to find them.

“We are looking at the condition of hostages, we assume they are, and we are exerting all effort to locate them,” said Manalo in an interview with reporters on Monday.

When asked whether Israel had already confirmed it to the Philippine government, Manalo did not directly answer.

“We assume na they are hostages na kasi they are unaccounted for, we are working on that and we are seeking help,” he added.