Another Filipino killed in Israel-Hamas war — DFA

Courtesy: EPA-EFE/Martin Divisek

The Department of Foreign Affairs announced that another Filipino was killed in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

This brings the total number of casualties among Filipinos to four.

“I regret to inform the nation that we have received confirmation from the Israeli government of another Filipino casualty in Israel,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said in a post on X.

The DFA chief added that assistance will be given to the affected family.

“Out of respect for the wishes of the family, we shall be withholding details on the identity of the victim. But we have assured the family of the Government’s full support and assistance,” said Manalo.

In a separate interview with CNN Philippines, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega said that the victim was among the three missing Filipinos.

She was a caregiver at the time of the deadly Hamas attack.

De Vega added that the family of the latest fatality has been informed.

The DFA added that Filipinos in Gaza are not in danger of running out completely of food.

The department adds that the Philippines and Israel are working on an arrangement to facilitate the safe crossing of Filipinos in the border.

