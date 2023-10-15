Another magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes western Afghanistan

While western Afghanistan is still in recovery after a deadly earthquake struck on October 7, another magnitude 6.3 earthquake shook the same region on Sunday, October 15, leaving massive damages in establishments.

According to a report from AFP, the US Geological Survey said that the quake hit just after 8:00 am (0330 GMT) with an epicenter 33 kilometers northwest of Herat city, capital of the same-named western province. It was followed by a magnitude 5.5 aftershock 20 minutes later.

As of writing, AFP said that there were no immediate reports of casualties, however, investigations are still being conducted by disaster management officials.

On October 7, a magnitude 6.3 quake and eight powerful aftershocks trembled the same part of Herat, knocking down stretches of rural houses.

The Taliban government said more than 1,000 people were killed. However, the figure rose to 1,400 on late Saturday, as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Day after the quake on October 7, with thousands of fearful residents left without shelter and volunteers digging for survivors, another tremor of the same intensity resulted in the loss of one life and injuries to 130 individuals.

The quakes were followed by dust storms which damaged the tents survivors were living in.

According to the WHO, nearly 20,000 individuals have felt the impact of this series of disasters, with a significant majority of the fatalities being women and children.

In the aftermath, thousands of residents find themselves residing amidst the wreckage of homes where entire families were tragically wiped out in a matter of moments.