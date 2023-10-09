GlobalLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DFA says 2 Filipinos injured, 6 missing following Hamas attacks

Courtesy: Reuters

The Department of Foreign Affairs says that six Filipinos are still ‘unaccounted for’ following the deadly attacks launched by the terrorist group Hamas last weekend.

The DFA said that two Filipinos were injured while being evacuated.

“1 is being treated in a hospital in Be’ersheva for moderate injuries sustained during the rescue and 1 was initially treated for smoke inhalation and was thereafter and now resting in a hotel here in Tel Aviv,” the DFA said in an update.

The DFA adds that 20 Filipinos have been rescued and evacuated to safe areas and shelters.

“Six Filipinos remain unaccounted for who cannot be contacted via their mobile number and social media accounts,” the DFA said citing reports from the Philippine Embassy in Israel.

“The Embassy is working non-stop with Israeli security authorities and community contacts to ascertain their condition. We continue to await feedback from them,” the DFA added.

The Embassy is also trying to verify reports of a Filipino being held hostage by the terrorist group.

“1 Filipina from the PHL reached out to the Embassy and said that she recognized her husband in one of the videos circulating in social media which shows a man being held by armed individuals, most likely brought to Gaza,” the DFA said.

“Post urgently relayed this to the Israel military authorities. Post cannot independently verify his identity based on the video alone but considers the report of the wife as important. We are also working with community contacts on his case,” it added.

