Filipinos unharmed by rocket attacks on Israel, DMW assures

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has confirmed that no Filipino nationals have been directly impacted by the recent rocket attacks launched from Gaza onto Israel. Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac, the Officer-in-Charge of the Department of Migrant Workers, reported that the Israeli defense forces have initiated countermeasures in response to the rocket attacks initiated by Palestinian militants.

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Cacdac indicated that the affected regions primarily comprise the southern and central areas of Israel, including parts of Gaza

Israeli defense forces have already undertaken counteractions, and as of now, Filipino Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) residing in these mentioned areas are reportedly safe and unharmed. Cacdac shared these updates during an interview on Teleradyo Serbisyo.

Approximately 300 Filipinos are living in the areas directly impacted by the attacks, with an additional 1,557 OFWs residing in cities partially affected by the violence.

Cacdac assured that Filipino community leaders in these areas are in contact with the DMW, and the OFWs are remaining calm with no reported direct casualties due to the rocket attacks.

Cacdac pointed out that the attacks coincided with an Israeli holiday, resulting in most workers staying indoors during the strikes. He further emphasized the importance of Filipinos in the affected areas remaining indoors for safety reasons, stating, “This is not the time to go out. It’s better if they stay safe within their residences.”

The DMW released an advisory on Saturday stating that they are closely monitoring the situation and hope for a prompt de-escalation of the conflict.