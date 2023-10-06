Bestselling novel ‘The Alchemist’ by Paulo Coelho to hit the big screen

Heads up, bookworms! Renowned author Paulo Coelho’s best-selling novel “The Alchemist” is set to receive its own film adaptation soon.

According to a report from Deadline, California-based producer Legendary Entertainment has acquired the film, television, and ancillary rights to Coelho’s book, and Sony’s TriStar Pictures and Palmstar will be involved in the development of the film.

Jack Thorne, acclaimed playwright and screenwriter behind award-winning films like “Enola Holmes” and “Wonder,” among other projects, is expected to write the script.

Prior to this recent announcement, there were already plans to bring the novel to the big screen in previous years. The latest attempt was with Westbrook Studios which is owned by celebrity couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. However, none of these plans came to fruition.

“The Alchemist” features the story of Santiago, an Andalusian shepherd boy who is in search of a unique treasure “as extravagant as any ever found.” As he embarks on his solo quest for worldly riches, he instead discovers treasures that can satisfy more than his material needs—things that will inspire, strengthen, and lead him towards his dreams.

Originally written in Portuguese in 1988, Coelho’s novel became an international bestseller and holds the record for the most translated work by a living author. “The Alchemist” has won several literary awards such as the Grand Prix Litteraire Elle, the Nielsen Gold Book Award, and the Corine International Award for fiction.