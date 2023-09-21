GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

World’s largest flower species face extinction risk

Tricia Gajitos

Courtesy of: Reuters

The iconic Rafflesia flower, known for its enormous speckled red petals, is now under severe threat of extinction, according to recent research.

This parasitic flower, found on tropical vines in parts of Southeast Asia, produces some of the largest blooms globally. Despite its captivating nature, propagating Rafflesia outside its natural habitat has proven challenging.

One species is currently classified as “critically endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The study, which examined 42 known Rafflesia species and their habitats, revealed that due to habitat loss and insufficient conservation efforts, the risk is even greater than previously thought.

Some species may vanish before being scientifically documented, underscoring the need for further research and conservation measures.

The study also emphasized the plant’s vulnerability to habitat destruction, as it tends to grow in limited areas.

While there are positive conservation efforts, urgent action is required to protect this unique species. The global pledge to safeguard 30 percent of the world’s land and seas by 2030 is a significant step towards mitigating biodiversity loss caused by climate change and human-induced environmental damage.

