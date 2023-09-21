‘The Laziest Citizen’ contest hits 30-day mark, winner takes home nearly 4,000 dirhams

Montenegro annually hosts the “Laziest Citizen” contest, with this year’s event surpassing the previous 24-day record.

According to The Balkan Insight report, five participants have remained in bed, vying for a prize of 1,000 euros (approximately AED 3,900) for their enduring laziness.

The competition commenced on August 19 with 21 entrants at a resort in Brezna village.

Organizer Radonja Blagojevic described the participants as “interesting personalities” who formed strong bonds during the event.

Contestants receive three daily meals and a 15-minute bathroom break every eight hours, a rule implemented in 2021. Their sole task: stay in bed.

Meanwhile, disqualification follows any attempts to stand or sit outside of the designated break time.

The contest, which debuted in 2001, draws participants primarily from Montenegro, but also from neighboring countries like Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, as well as Russia and Ukraine.