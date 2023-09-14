GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Taiwan approves increase in monthly minimum wage for migrant workers including OFWs

Staff Report6 hours ago

Courtesy of: Reuters

The Taiwan government has approved a 4.05 percent increase in the monthly minimum wage for industrial workers which will also benefit migrant workers including overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

In a statement, Manila Economic and Cultural Office Chairman Silvestre H. Bello III said the wage adjustment, which takes effect on January 1, 2024, will cover the 124,265 Filipino factory workers in Taiwan.

MECO said that the increase will not apply to live-in migrant caregivers and household service workers who are not covered by the Taiwan Labor Standards Act.

“On September 13, 2023, the Taiwan ministry of labor announced that the Cabinet has approved its proposed increase in the monthly minimum wage effective next year” Bello said.

This means that the monthly minimum pay of NT$26,400 (US$ 838) or P46,000 will increase next year to NT$27,470 (US$872)or P48,863 next year.

This is the eighth consecutive year that the minimum wage has been raised since 2016.

Bello said the labor ministry’s wage increase in the Taiwan government’s response to help workers cope with surging inflation and higher costs of basic necessities.

“The Ministry hopes that increasing working-class income will boost productivity and that the increased minimum wages will provide for the basic living necessities of marginal workers as well as spur domestic consumption and economic growth, thereby creating a win-win situation for both labor and management,” Bello said, quoting the labor ministry announcement.

MECO added that those Filipinos who will be hired in Taiwan until December 31 this year will also be entitled to the new wage rates.

6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

