NASA to release long-awaited UFO report

NASA is set to release its long-awaited study on unidentified flying objects or UFOs in Earth on Thursday.

The U.S. space agency said last year that they were reviewing evidence presented over the existence of unidentified anomalous phenomena. The issue about UFOs has long fascinated the public but was always debunked by mainstream Science.

An independent team of 16 researchers shared their preliminary observations in May which were found to be insufficient in drawing firm conclusions over UFOs.

In a report on AFP, there have been more than 800 “events” collected over 27 years. Two to five percent of these events are thought to be possibly anomalous, the report’s authors said during the May meeting.

The US government started taking UFOS seriously in recent years over concerns that some of them may have involved foreign surveillance.