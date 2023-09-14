French regulators order iPhone 12 sales halt due to radiation concerns

Apple has been directed by French authorities to cease iPhone 12 sales and rectify existing handsets following findings of excessive electromagnetic radiation emissions.

The French regulatory agency ANFR revealed that tests indicated the model emits electromagnetic waves absorbed by the body beyond permissible levels.

According to an AFP report, ANFR mandated “Apple to remove the iPhone 12 from the French market from September 12 due to the model exceeding the limit” for body absorption of electromagnetic waves.

Accredited labs recorded an absorption rate of 5.74 watts per kilogram during simulated hand-held or pocketed usage, surpassing the European standard of 4.0 watts per kilogram.

“Concerning phones already sold, Apple must in the briefest of delays take corrective measures to bring the affected phones into compliance,” the agency stated on its website.

ANFR also noted that tests measuring radiation absorbed at a five-centimeter distance met the 2.0 watts per kilogram limit.

In response, Apple asserted compliance with exposure limits and expressed a commitment to continue engagement with the French regulator for further demonstration.

Regulators worldwide enforce limits on mobile phone radiation to safeguard against potential health risks. The World Health Organization has stated that numerous studies have not established adverse health effects attributed to mobile phone use.