‘Alien’ bodies presented at Mexican Congress hearing on UFOs

The Mexican Congress convened a hearing on Tuesday to explore the phenomenon of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), commonly referred to as UFOs. The hearing took a dramatic turn when attendees were presented with what was claimed to be physical evidence of extraterrestrial life.

In a report by Reuters, renowned Mexican journalist and UFO enthusiast, Jaime Maussan, made a captivating presentation during the hearing, asserting that “we are not alone” in the universe. Maussan revealed two mysterious artifacts, which he suggested were the remains of non-human beings.

The specimens, housed in secure display cases, bear distinct features that set them apart from any life on Earth. Each of the alleged “alien bodies” had three fingers on each hand and elongated heads, characteristics that have fueled speculation about their extraterrestrial origin.

According to Maussan, these specimens were discovered near Peru’s ancient Nazca Lines in 2017 and were believed to be approximately 1,000 years old. Carbon dating, conducted by Mexico’s National Autonomous University (UNAM), supported this assertion.

It’s worth noting that similar findings in the past have often been debunked as mummified children or other terrestrial explanations. However, Maussan maintained that this case was unique, marking the first time such evidence had been presented to a congressional committee.

“I think there is a clear demonstration that we are dealing with non-human specimens that are not related to any other species in our world and that all possibilities are open for any scientific institution… to investigate it,” Maussan confidently stated during his testimony.

Jose de Jesus Zalce Benitez, Director of the Scientific Institute for Health of the Mexican Navy, added further intrigue to the hearing by revealing that extensive scientific examinations had been conducted on the remains.

These examinations included X-rays, 3-D reconstruction, and DNA analysis, raising whether these findings could lead to groundbreaking discoveries in astrobiology.