Apple reveals new iPhone with USB-C charger

During its annual event, Apple reveals its new lineup of devices, along with software and hardware updates. This year, the tech giant unveiled a significant change to its products — USB-C charger ports.

After using their own “Lightning” charger ports for a long time and claiming they were safer than USB-C chargers, Apple changed the ports in their latest models to follow the European Union (EU) law.

In June 2022, the EU passed a law requiring all devices to have compatibility with a USB Type-C charging port by late 2024, with the aim of reducing electronic waste and saving money for consumers.

During Apple’s launch event on Tuesday, Kaiann Drance, Apple’s Vice President of iPhone Marketing, said: “USB-C has become a universally accepted standard. So we’re bringing USB-C to iPhone 15.”

Additionally, the company announced that the batteries in the iPhone 15 would be made from 100% recycled cobalt and that leather would no longer be used in its products.

In addition to this significant change in iPhones, the new models of the Apple Watch will be the company’s first carbon-neutral products. Apple aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, including in its supply chain.

This announcement comes after China imposed restrictions on the use of iPhones in government offices and state-backed entities. Sales of iPhones, which account for nearly half of Apple’s revenues, dropped by 2.4% last quarter. Apple shares also declined on the stock market following Beijing’s measures.