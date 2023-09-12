GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Australian identical twins share boyfriend

Courtesy of: AnnaLucy DeCinque

Anna and Lucy DeCinque, 35, have made headlines globally for their unconventional relationship dynamic.

The Perth-based twins, who sport matching looks and underwent identical breast implant surgeries, are engaged to the same man, Ben Byrne.

The trio met online, and after six months of talking, decided to pursue a romantic relationship together.

On the TLC show “Extreme Sisters,” Anna explained that sharing a boyfriend allows them to always be together, as having separate partners led to attempts to separate them.

“Sharing a boyfriend for us means we get to be together all the time,” Anna said on the show.

“Having separate boyfriends just didn’t work, they just wanted to separate us,” she added.

The sisters noted that there is no jealousy, as Ben treats them both equally. They even expressed a desire to get pregnant simultaneously, emphasizing their inseparable bond.

“There’s no jealousy in this relationship. If Ben kisses Anna, he’ll kiss me straight after,” Lucy stated.

“We want to experience everything together. We can’t live without each other. If it’s possible, we’d like to be pregnant together. At the end of the day, it’s how we choose to live our life and we’re happy like that,” the twins said.

However, due to Australian laws against polygamy, they cannot legally marry. The trio finds this restriction unfair and hopes for a change in the law.

