Americans commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11 attacks

Americans across the nation gathered on Monday to mark the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the deadliest attack on U.S. soil in history.

Commemorative events took place at various locations, from the attack sites in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania to communities as far-reaching as Alaska.

President Joe Biden, returning from a trip to India and Vietnam, attended a ceremony at a military base in Anchorage, Alaska. His visit serves as a reminder that the impact of 9/11 reverberated across the entire country, even in remote regions.

The attacks, which saw hijacked planes claim nearly 3,000 lives, left an indelible mark on American foreign policy and domestic security concerns.

Communities nationwide paid tribute through various means, including moments of silence, tolling bells, candlelight vigils, and other activities. In Columbus, Indiana, 911 dispatchers broadcasted a remembrance message, and Fenton, Missouri, held a ceremony at their “Heroes Memorial,” featuring a piece of World Trade Center steel and a plaque honoring 9/11 victim Jessica Leigh Sachs.

Monmouth County, New Jersey, which was home to some 9/11 victims, designated September 11 as a holiday for county employees to enable them to attend commemorations. Additionally, many Americans marked the anniversary by engaging in volunteer work, as Congress designates it both Patriot Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance.

At Ground Zero in New York City, Vice President Kamala Harris joined a ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum plaza. Instead of political figures, victims’ relatives took the podium for an hours-long reading of the names of the deceased. James Giaccone, who reads his brother Joseph Giaccone’s name every year, emphasized the importance of keeping the memory alive.

First Lady Jill Biden laid a wreath at the 9/11 memorial at the Pentagon, while in Pennsylvania, at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Stoystown, a remembrance and wreath-laying ceremony occurred. The memorial site unveiled educational materials for teachers to use in classrooms to ensure the next generation understands the significance of the event.

More DNAs identified

In a related development, two individuals who lost their lives in the World Trade Center during the 9/11 attack were recently identified, marking the latest positive identifications in the ongoing effort to return victims to their families. Authorities withheld the names of the two individuals at the request of their families.

The New York City Medical Examiner’s office has now linked remains to 1,649 World Trade Center victims using advanced DNA sequencing techniques. These advancements have allowed the identification of remains that had previously tested negative for identifiable DNA for decades.

Similar efforts are currently underway by the U.S. military to identify missing service members, as well as to test body fragments from individuals killed during wildfires in Maui last month.

Despite these efforts, more than 1,000 human remains from the September 11, 2001, attacks have yet to be identified, and they are currently stored at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum at the World Trade Center site.