Woman bites anti-theft cord to steal iPhone 14 Plus

Courtesy of: South China Morning Post

A woman in China, identified by the surname Qiu, found a unique way to acquire the latest iPhone model.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, she bit through the store’s anti-theft cord attached to the iPhone 14 Plus and left without paying.

Surveillance footage captured the incident, showing Qiu examining the phone before biting through the cable and discreetly placing the device in her bag. Although an alarm was triggered, it went unnoticed during the initial investigation.

Qiu attempted to blend in with other customers to conceal her actions. After a staff discovered the missing phone and damaged cord, they alerted the police. Using security camera footage, the authorities tracked down and arrested Qiu.

She confessed that high prices prompted her to resort to theft after losing her phone. Qiu is currently in detention pending further investigation.

