Pope Francis shares playful boxing moment with actor Sylvester Stallone at Vatican

Pope Francis engaged in a playful boxing match with Sylvester Stallone, the renowned “Rocky” actor, during their meeting at the Vatican.

Upon being introduced to Stallone and his family, the Pope expressed his admiration for the actor’s films.

This led to Stallone playfully clenching his fists in a boxing stance, inviting the Pope to join in.

The 86-year-old Pope, with his walking stick, jabbed his left fist in response, earning applause from Stallone.

Meanwhile, the 77-year-old actor, who has Italian heritage, gained fame through the iconic series of films depicting the journey of the fictional fighter, Rocky Balboa.